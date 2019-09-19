Thu | Sep 19, 2019

A7 Standalone

Published:Thursday | September 19, 2019 | 12:18 AM
Police cordoned off a section of Penwood Road in St Andrew yesterday after gunmen attacked and shot a man on the public thoroughfare. The wounded man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Kenyon Hemans
Police cordoned off a section of Penwood Road in St Andrew yesterday after gunmen attacked and shot a man on the public thoroughfare. The wounded man was taken to hospital for treatment.