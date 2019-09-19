Cocaine worth over $13 million seized at Sangster airport

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division recorded a multimillion-dollar cocaine seizure at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday.

The police report that about 1:30 p.m., police personnel were conducting checks on an outgoing flight destined for Philadelphia in the United States.

During the operation, the police say a tool box was searched and two bags with a total of 10 packages each containing substance resembling cocaine were found.

According to the police, the drug weighted approximately of 22 pounds with an estimated street value of over $13 million.

Additionally, the detectives are asking Abrano Reid, a ramp cart operator of Norwood, St James, who they believe can assist with their investigations, to report to the Summit Police Station in the parish by 6:00 p.m today.

