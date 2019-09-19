Corporate Hands | JN Foundation gives school a facelift

The Chevannes Basic School in the community of Standpipe in Kingston received a facelift from the JN Bank Barbican Member Advisory Council, representatives of the JN Foundation, the Edna Manley College and parents recently. In this photo, Caroline Brown (right), principal of the school, ensures that Zola Hinds, corporate social responsibility officer, does not miss a spot during a painting exercise. The school’s bathroom was also renovated as well as the grounds cleared of bushes and the classrooms cleaned.