Men posing as cops in Clarendon SOE steal car, police issue warning

Jamaicans are being reminded by the police that it is their right to request an identification card from any member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force during the execution of their duties.

The police issued the reminder after men posing as cops under the State of Public Emergency in Clarendon stole a 2014 Toyota Axio motor car from a man’s house in Ludlow district.

The incident happened on Monday.

The police report that it is alleged that one the men requested the keys for the motor vehicle after searching the complainant’s home.

Meanwhile, the Croft’s Hill Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigations to contact them at 876-966-7333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

