Sentencing of Victoria Jubilee baby snatcher pushed back

Today’s sentencing of the woman who pleaded guilty to the abduction of a day old baby from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston had to be pushed back because of the unavailability of the judge.

The hearing was subsequently rescheduled for October 3.

Twenty-eight-year-old Peta-Gay Ffrench, who was charged with child stealing, was further remanded.

Ffrench was charged after Suzzett Whyte, the baby’s mother, reported that her child was abducted while she went to use the bathroom at the corporate area maternity hospital in January.

A month later, Ffrench was arrested when she attempted to register the child.

He was subsequently returned to his parents after a DNA test confirmed his identity.

