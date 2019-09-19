September 30 deadline for voters’ list registration

The deadline for persons wanting to register for the next voters’ list is Monday, September 30.

The next voters’ list will be published on November 30, 2019.

Persons intending to have their name added to the voters’ list must apply at any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office before the cut-off date.

Electors who register after September 30 will have to wait to be added to the May 31, 2020 list.

Persons who meet the September 30 deadline should expect to receive their Identification Cards by mid-December.

The EOJ is especially encouraging young persons who have just turned 18 to visit their constituency offices and register for a voter identification card.

The registration process is simple and applicants are asked to come prepared to have their photograph and fingerprints taken.

Following the registration process, the applicants should expect their residence to be verified to complete the application process.

The EOJ is also advising individuals who have already registered to vote, not to reapply.

Instead, the EOJ is encouraging registered electors who have changed their address to visit the constituency office where they live and apply for a transfer of registration.

While registration is continuous, the EOJ publishes the voters’ list every six months, that is, two times every year, on May 31 and November 30.

The cut-off date for each list is two months prior to publication, to facilitate processing of applicants.

The voters’ list now stands at over 1.9million names as published on May 31, 2019.

To be eligible for registration you must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen, at least 18 years of age, and must be ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 months prior to registration.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.