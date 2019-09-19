Severe Weather Alert issued for eastern and central parishes

A severe weather alert is in place for eastern and central parishes.

The alert was issued by the Meteorological Service yesterday afternoon and will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. today.

The Met Office says a broad trough, which has maintained its position over the central and western Caribbean over the past few days, is likely to be enhanced by an area of showers and thunderstorms east of Jamaica.

It says satellite imagery indicates that this area of showers and thunderstorms east of Jamaica is likely to move westward through the period.

The forecast is for periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect the island over the next 24 to 36 hours, with greatest intensity over eastern parishes.

Sea conditions are also expected to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms due to gusty winds.

As a result, fishers and marine interests are advised to exercise caution.

Local Forecast

This Morning: Partly cloudy. Possible isolated thunderstorms across sections of some northern parishes.

This Afternoon: Widespread showers and thunderstorms across the island, with heaviest activity expected across central parishes.

Tonight: Lingering showers and thunderstorms expected across sections of eastern and central parishes.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of northern and southwestern parishes.

Saturday: Possible morning showers across eastern parishes, partly cloudy otherwise. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Sunday: Cloudy morning with widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the island.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:

An area of Low Pressure south of Hispaniola has a low chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone over the next five days and is expected to influence weather conditions across Jamaica this weekend.

Category 3 Hurricane Humberto across the north Atlantic Ocean continues to move away from Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to become a hurricane soon as it nears the northeastern Caribbean.

