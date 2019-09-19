Surinamese man allegedly held with cocaine valued at over $14M charged

A Surinamese man has been charged by the Narcotics Division for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizure of 25 pounds of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.

He is 29-year-old Wlodi Roche Marius Decker, a mechanic of Sophieednant Street and Verlengde Weide Straat in both in Suriname.

The police report that about 7:30 a.m., Decker arrived in Jamaica on a flight from Trinidad and Tobago and while waiting to transit to Bahamas his luggage was searched during routine checks and the cocaine found.

The police say the drug has an estimated street value of over $14 million.

A court date is to be set.