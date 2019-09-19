Two of four Kingston East wanted men surrender

The Kingston East Police have confirmed that Dwayne Willis and Jahlawni Green, who were listed as wanted, have turned themselves in.

The police report that the men surrendered yesterday.

The police say Willis and Green were accompanied by their individual attorneys when they surrendered.

The police are still urging the other two men who are also listed as wanted to turn themselves in.

They are 23-three-year-old Sadekie Mendez, otherwise called ‘Preps’ of Graham Street and 51-one-year-old Dean Cooke, otherwise called ‘Boobie’, of McIntyre Villa both in Kingston 16.

Anyone who may be able to help the police to locate them is being asked to contact investigators at the Elletson Road Police Station at 876-928-4200, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

