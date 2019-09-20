$14M repair for road surface leading to Mosquitto Cove Bridge in Hanover

In a bid to improve the safety of commuters who travel along a section of the North Coast Highway, between Negril and Montego Bay, the National Works Agency (NWA) is repairing the approach of the Mosquitto Cove Bridge in Hanover.

The bridge is being repaired through a $14.7 million contract.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the approaches to the bridge have settled resulting in an uneven surface.

She says the settled areas are now significantly lower than the surface of the bridge, which sits on Piles.

Ricketts says that the bridge itself is safe and there is no need for alarm regarding the structure as it is built on Piles.

The project, which began today Friday, September 20 and which is expected to last for two weeks, will involve the removal of the road surface, laying of a new base and asphaltic concrete resurfacing.

Traffic will be reduced to single lane in the vicinity of the works, during the period.

Ricketts says that commuters may experience delays over the period of the works.

She says that the NWA will work to mitigate possible delays and that motorists should obey warning signs and instructions of flag persons.

