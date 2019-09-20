Firearm and ammunition seized in St James, man arrested

One man was taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on the Sugar Mill main road in St James on Wednesday.

The Montego Bay Police are that about 11:00 a.m., a team was on patrol in the area when the driver of a motor vehicle was accosted and he along with the vehicle searched.

During the search, the police a nine millimetre Taurus pistol along with two magazines containing 25 nine millimetre rounds of ammunition was found in the vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested.

His identity is however being withheld pending further investigations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.