Government eyeing relocation of some landfills

As the Government continues to search for solutions to the problems plaguing local landfills, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says relocation and divestment are two of the options being explored.

“There is no quick fix to the problems we face on our landfills across the country,” said McKenzie, who was speaking at a ceremony in St James, where a brand-new dumper truck and an all-terrain four-wheel motorcycle were donated to improve operations at the Retirement Disposal Site.

“We’re looking to relocate at least two landfills, but it’s going to take a lot of money, and divestment doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time,” added McKenzie.

It was also announced that the Retirement Disposal Site has now been granted a permit by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA). This follows decades of operation without the required environmental permit.

McKenzie said he had given a commitment to the NEPA that his ministry would continue to work closely with the agency to ensure that it complied with the law.

As part of its upgrading, the Retirement Disposal Site has also received a 28,000-gallon water tank. Repairs are currently being done to 1,500 metres of the roadway leading to the facility, and drain pipes are being installed to facilitate free movement of water. A special holding area has also been created to house tyres that are taken to the site to prevent burning in the event of a fire.