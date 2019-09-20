Gov’t electrical regulator to begin operations shortly

Science, Energy and Technology Minister Fayval Williams says the Government Electrical Regulator (GER) is to be operationalised in short order to speed up the process for the delivery of electricity.

“We are changing the structure of how consumers access the inspectors to inspect their buildings and connect to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS),” she noted.

“It is an effort that will be privatised so that we will have many more inspectors to meet the demand in the sector,” she added.

The portfolio minister was addressing day two of the Jamaica Institution of Engineers Engineers’ Week conference at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday.

Transformation

GER, which is expected to transform the Government Electrical Inspectorate, will be responsible for the regulation of the electrical inspection process and the licensing of electricians and electrical inspectors. The regulator will also make recommendations for the renewal and revocation of licences as well as monitor the work done by the inspectors.

Williams also said that “considerable work” was being done by the Government to diversify the country’s energy sources by incorporating more renewables in order to strengthen the country’s energy security.

“Jamaica’s energy landscape has changed significantly over the years, with renewables and natural gas playing a greater role in the country’s energy-diversification efforts,” Williams noted.