Jackson wants security forces to observe new SOE closing times

Opposition spokesperson on national security Fitz Jackson is claiming that in spite of the Government agreeing to extend opening hours for businesses in the State of Public Emergency in Clarendon and St Catherine, the security forces have not been officially instructed to implement the changes.

Some businesses were forced to close at 7:00 p.m and others at 9:00 p.m.

Operators have been complaining that their earnings have been badly affected by the restrictions.

On Wednesday, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said the closing hours would be extended.

In a statement today, Jackson said the Opposition fought to get the extended hours during the debate in parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, the security forces were closing businesses before 9 o’ clock last night in spite of the new 11 o’clock cut off time for all businesses under the SOE.

Jackson is calling for the immediate implementation of the new closing hours as he said that residents and businesses in the affected areas are severely inconvenienced.

“During Tuesday’s sitting of Parliament, the Opposition insisted that the nine o’clock time for businesses to draw their shutters was not realistic as communities such as Portmore thrive on a very active night life and the early shutdown of business activities is a major blow to residents and businesses alike. The Opposition fought the initial resistance by the government valiantly, and this led to the time adjustment,” Jackson said.

“The majority of Portmore residents work in Kingston and they don’t get home in the evenings before seven o’clock most times. This is when they take care of their household activities, go to supermarkets, pharmacies and even to the purchase dinner from the food shops. To close businesses at nine o’clock means that there is not adequate time for residents to engage,” he added.

However, despite the announcement that the new closing time would have come into effect on Thursday, up to last night, the police in Portmore were still instructing businesses to close their shutters at nine o’clock, said the opposition spokesperson.

“People are losing money and are being unnecessarily inconvenienced every day that the early closing hour remains in place, the police needs to be properly instructed,” Jackson said.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.