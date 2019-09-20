Man dies after freak accident at Riverton

Twenty-one-year-old Samoia Brown of Rushworth, West Bay Farm, St Andrew died from injuries he sustained at the Riverton Dump in the parish on Thursday.

The Seaview Gardens Police that about 2:15 p.m., Brown was unloading a truck when he slipped and was hit by the tailgate of the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

