Pastor: Digital rectal examination is too intrusive

Pastor Courtney Morrison, head pastor of the Fellowship Tabernacle Portmore, has said there are several reasons why men are fearful of doing the digital rectal examination, which checks for prostate cancer.

September is being observed as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness, launched the ‘Boss Man’ campaign with the aim of challenging cultural beliefs, provide education and screening opportunities. This is being done with the hope that men will get screened to preserve their lives.

“There are two main reasons I believe men are fearful – one is the stigma that is attached; the idea of being homophobic. And as I continue to say, I am not sure what persons mean by ‘homophobic’. That word seems to mean a lot of things, especially when it comes on to what seems to be homosexual behaviour,” Morrison said.

“The second one is just a fear of the intrusive nature of doing a digital rectal examination; DRE as it is called, and I believe that it is D-R-E-A-D,” he continued.

LENGTH OF THE EXAM

He further compared the length of the exam to that of the hundred metre dash.

“Fifteen seconds for a digit to be inserted into the rectum searching or spinning around to test the size of the rectum. I mean, in 15 seconds you could see Usain Bolt running 100 metres and rejoicing for another at least two seconds in his win,” he said, chuckling, “So while 15 seconds sounds short, it won’t seem like that for someone doing the test,” he finished.

He further disclosed that at 53 years old, he has never done the DRE, as just thinking about it feels unnatural.

“I’m not sure if it is fear or whether or not I just believe that I am healthy; but if I think about doing it (DRE), I don’t know, but something entering an exit just seems to violate the natural course of law. And, I think, for me, that’s where it’s at,” he stated.

Morrison explained that the test is not only uncomfortable, but it can bring discomfort and that is why he describes it as ‘dread’.

In the same breath, however, Morrison said he does not want to discourage others from getting screened for prostate cancer, but noted that there is another method, the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test.

This is where blood is tested for the PSA protein and based on the levels, and some other criteria, will determine whether there is evidence of prostate cancer.

FEAR OF FINDING OUT

Morrison said while he is not concerned about whether or not he has developed prostate cancer, he is more worried about finally finding out that he has prostate cancer and it is too late.

“I guess for a lot of men it’s also true; just the fear of finding out that you have prostate cancer could kill you faster than the cancer itself,” he said, “The thought of, ‘Oh, I am going to die’ worries the person, and that takes an adverse effect on the body,” he explained further.

While Morrison understands and experiences the fears, he still encourages men to get tested, especially those who have a history of prostate cancer in their family, and those who are uncertain.

“I’ve never found a history of prostate cancer in my family line, ever. I don’t know if I am using that as a judgement tool, but I know I will eventually do it; but it’s not something that I will go out and say, ‘Yea, I am going to have my prostate exam!’” he said.

He continued by saying, “It’s not my position where I will say, ‘Man a soldier and man can tough it out.’ But neither is it one of saying that there is some homosexual stigma and that’s why I don’t want to do it. It’s the intrusiveness; it just seems wrong.”

