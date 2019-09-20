Police outline new operating hours for Clarendon, St Catherine SOE

The police are advising residents and business operators in Clarendon and St Catherine that in light of the declaration of the State of Public Emergency, the following opening and closing times now apply:

* Clubs and fast-food restaurants – from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

* Every place required by law to operate under a tavern licence – from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

* Petroleum filling stations – from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

* Supermarkets, grocery shops, haberdasheries and any other place offering goods for sale – from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

* Pharmacies – from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

* Churches – from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

* Any other public place –From 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Persons are being asked to comply with the new stipulations as the security forces partner with residents to create safer communities.

