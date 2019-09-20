Sagicor Life celebrates ‘High Flyers’ in style

Who wouldn’t want to soar to new and exciting professional heights? Last Tuesday, Sagicor Life Jamaica celebrated 121 top financial advisers who were inducted into the Sagicor High Flyers Club with a lavish luncheon at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel. The High Flyers Club initiative, initially introduced in 2009, was born out of an effort to encourage advisers to qualify for membership in the industry’s most prestigious organisation, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).

With the radiant red carpet rolled out carpet for the occasion, those in attendance, adorned in elegant attire, arrived in sophisticated flair. Every Blooming Thing pulled out all the stops, presenting the grand suite in the lap of majestic black-and-gold luxury. Specially invited guests were given the opportunity to carry a plus one clientele, and many capitalised on that inclusive option. A mingling frenzy ensued among the familiar and the unfamiliar. Pretty soon, everyone was (re)acquainted and in high spirits.

After the prayer and the official welcome by Richard Samuels of the Holborn branch and Philbert Perry, assistant vice-president of individual life sales and distribution, Mark Chisholm, president and CEO of Sagicor Life, Cayman Islands, executed engaging opening remarks. Extending his congratulations to the new inductees, he gave a brief history of the exclusive club, encouraging all to never give up, no matter the struggle, and to keep up the incredible work. The Seasons Band and Rose Bailey serenaded the attentive audience with the sounds of sweet melodies.

This gave way to the sweet aromas dancing in the air – it was time to savour the enchanting flavours of lunch. Keynote speaker Krystal Tomlinson delivered a refreshing and truly empowering message about making the very best of one’s time, inspiring and motivating the inductees to continue pushing forward despite the failures.

The financial advisers inducted into the club are based on exceptional performance in the first half of each year. This year, 36 new High Flyers were honoured during the pinning ceremony, led by Vice-President of Insurance Operations Audrey Flowers-Clarke; Assistant-Vice President of New Business, Underwriting, Paramedic and Claims Andrea Taylor; and Assistant Vice President of Group Human Resources Alice Campbell.

Charged with the responsibility of the vote of thanks, Shanique Gorden of Pinnacle Insurance Brokers did not fail to make mention of and thank just about everyone who made the event a beautiful reality.

krysta.anderson@gleanerjm.com