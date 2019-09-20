Transport operators with total of 1,489 outstanding tickets arrested

Three public passenger operators with a combined total of 1,489 outstanding tickets were arrested today by members of the police’s traffic department during operations conducted in Kingston and St Catherine.

In custody are 40-year-old Roger Bartley, a bus operator of Eltham View, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has 1,028 outstanding tickets, 39-year-old Andrew Bailey taxi operator of Tavern Crescent, Kingston 6 who has 272 outstanding tickets and 36-year-old Duwayne Barrett taxi operator of Stony Hill, St Andrew who has 189 outstanding tickets.

They police say warrants were issued for their arrest.

The men are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on Monday.

