Two construction workers charged for St Thomas robbery

The St Thomas Police have charged two construction workers with robbery with aggravation following the hold-up of a woman on the Belvedere main road in Morant Bay in the parish.

Charged are 30-year-old Andre Marriott of Harriman Close, Kingston 6 and 22-year-old Ritchie Grant of Millsborough in Barbican, Kingston 8.

A court date is to be set.

The police report that about 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 Marriott and Grant were travelling in a motor vehicle which was being operated as a taxi.

According to the police, the men picked up a woman and on reaching a section of the road they held her up with knives and stole her purse containing documents, two cellphones, and other personal belongings.

The police say the men were subsequently arrested during another robbery attempt in Kingston.

They were positively identified at an identification parade and later charged.

