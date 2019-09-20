Two men involved in deadly Manchester stabbing granted bail

Two men charged with the murder of a man during a domestic dispute in Manchester earlier this month have each been granted $300,000 bail with sureties.

Farmer Colly Pennant and taxi driver Andre Newman, both of Silent Hill in Clarendon, who are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, were offered by bail by Parish Judge Courtney Maxwell on Wednesday when they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court.

They were ordered to return to court on November 26.

It is being alleged that on September 2 the accused men were engaged in an argument with the deceased Sylvester Brown, who is of a Silent Hill, Clarendon address, at the Silent Hill Sports Complex.

Brown was fatally stabbed during the argument.

Attorney-at-law Ashford Meikle, in making the bail application, said the accused men acted in self-defence.

