No contamination, says NWC after 'apparent oil spill' forces shut down of Spanish Town treatment plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) says “an apparent oil spill” in the Rio Cobre valley has resulted in a shutdown of the Spanish Town Treatment Plant in St Catherine.

However, the NWC has sought to assure the public that no contaminated raw water entered its facility or pipelines.

The utility company says as a result of the shutdown residents and businesses in Spanish Town and adjacent areas will have no water or experience low water pressure “until conditions are favourable to restore inflows to the plant”.

“The NWC is currently monitoring the situation and will make any possible adjustment to service the affected areas with water supply”, the company said in a statement.

Other areas affected include Westmore, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gardens, Newton Avenue, Nugent Street, McCoy's Land, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, White Water Meadows, Hartlands, McCooks Pen, Leiba Gardens, Sydenham Gardens, Wedge Wood Gardens, Willowdene Housing Scheme and Hopedale Housing Scheme.



The NWC says every effort is being made to restore water at the earliest possible time.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.