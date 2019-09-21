Police charge taxi driver who allegedly menaced Cuthbert Flynn with knife

The taxi driver who allegedly menaced St Andrew West Rural Member of Parliament and celebrated Olympian Juliet Cuthbert Flynn with a knife has been charged with assault at common law.

Larue Spencer, 34, was served with a summons at the Portmore Police Station on September 17, the St Catherine South Police have confirmed.

He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

Cuthbert Flynn told The Gleaner today that she was informed by the police that Spencer had been charged and said intend to be in court on Tuesday.

“I am not nervous at all”, said the first-time lawmaker, who admitted that she was traumatised by the incident, which allegedly occurred in Portmore, St Catherine late last month.

Cuthbert Flynn said she was happy the police were able to track down Spencer because “too many times you hear of people out there doing things and nothing happens”.

“And people just say ‘hey, I can do this and nothing will happen’,” she said.

“We cannot continue to have a lawless society. We have to show people that we are serious about crime”.

Cuthbert Flynn recounted for The Gleaner, during an interview last month, how a taxi driver, without any provocation, used his car to block the roadway before charging towards her vehicle with “a kitchen knife that was about six inches long”.

The incident was witnessed by her three-year-old daughter, she said.

“It was terrifying. I was hysterical. My daughter kept asking, ‘Mommy, why are you crying?’ because I was bawling in the car,” the St Andrew West Rural MP said.

She said there was no indication what triggered the driver’s rage.

