Two companies, 13 employees could face criminal charges for Brazil dam disaster

The police in Brazil have recommended that criminal charges be filed against mining giant Vale, German safety firm Tuv Sud and 13 employees from both entities arising from the deadly dam collapse in January, according to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Investigators have alleged that both firms used falsified documents which indicated that the Feijao dam was stable.

At least 248 people were killed after the dam collapsed and a sea of mud engulfed a staff canteen, offices and nearby farms in what is now the worst industrial accident in Brazil’s history.

Authorities say 22 people are still missing.

The BBC, citing a report by the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, said seven workers from Vale and six from Tuv Sud are to be indicted.

Vale acknowledged that it has been made aware of the federal police report.

Tuv Sud declined to comment.

In July, a Brazilian judge ordered Vale to pay compensation for all damage cause by the dam's collapse.

Emails also emerged in July appearing to show that Tuv Sud's own analysis indicated that the dam initially failed to meet official requirements.

The company inspected the dam in the months before the collapse.

Documents and internal emails seized by investigators show that Tuv Sud employees knew for around a year that there was liquefaction at the dam.

