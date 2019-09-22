Bunting says 'push back' from some comrades scrapped plans to address PNP conference

Defeated People's National Party (PNP) presidential challenger, Peter Bunting, says there was push back from some comrades to him addressing today's annual conference of the party.

As a consequence, he decided not to follow through with his address. Bunting, the Central Manchester Member of Parliament, was scheduled to speak between 12:35 p.m. and 12:40 p.m.

“Different people have different opinions and I think that it is better that we wait until all are welcoming of the initiative rather than force it too quickly,” he said during an interview with TVJ on the conference floor today.

“There is a process of reconciliation and healing after the campaign and you don’t want to push it too rapidly. It's only been two weeks and I think we need to allow the process to take a little more time. I wouldn't’t want to be seen as to be trying to accelerate a process,” Bunting continued as he explained the reasons behind his scrapped address.

He said the delegates have spoken and his leadership ambitions have now been quashed.

“That is not on the table now at all, we have had the contest and the delegates have spoken. We accept that and now we move forward under the leadership of Dr Peter Phillips to the next general election,” Bunting said.

