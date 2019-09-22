Dogs suspected of attacking teacher in Coopers Hill taken from owner - police

The police say the dogs that have been implicated in the gruesome attack of a teacher in Coopers Hill, St Andrew have been taken from the owner.

In a release this morning from the police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), the Red Hills police say the animals were removed yesterday with the assistance of the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA). The owner was not identified.

According to the cops, they were alerted of a dog attack at Woodlawn Close in the Cooper’s Hill community. On arrival, a woman was observed with multiple injuries and a pack of dogs was also seen in the vicinity.

They say the woman was rescued and taken to the hospital where she remains in serious condition.

The police say they are investigating the incident.