Fit 4 Life Season 3 kicks off with a bang!

Sheer determination pushed Althea Salmon to be out to catch the 5:30 a.m. bus from Portmore, St Catherine, to reach in time for the launch of Season 3 of The Gleaner’s Fit 4 Life health and fitness programme.

By 6:30 yesterday morning, she joined close to 300 like-minded persons, serious about living a healthy lifestyle, at the media house’s 7 North Street, Kingston, head office for a full body workout that definitely put their fitness level to the test.

The Sweet Energy Fitness Club, led by the hard taskmaster Robert ‘Astro’ Whyte, was merciless with the exercise routines, leaving participants drenched in sweat, with every muscle aching. Along with fellow Fit 4 Life fitness partners TrainFit Wellness Club, Body By Kurt and Yoga Wellness, the fitness trainers ensured that the season kicked off on a high note. Which means the 12-week annual programme can only get better.

Even the athletic Fit 4 Life Brand Ambassador Dr Alfred Dawes and dancehall artiste Macka Diamond had to dig deep to find the energy to keep up.

“The Fit 4 Life programme is a most welcome opportunity to get Jamaicans from all walks of life physically active. Not many people would be able to afford the consultations and personal training that are freely offered as part of the programme,” Dawes told The Sunday Gleaner.

“Fit 4 Life shows you how you can get fit and stay in shape by doing basic but effective moves in the comfort of your homes or workplaces. And even if one is not able to come out and join the fun, they can benefit from the knowledge in the video and print resources published by The Gleaner, put together by the best fitness professionals in the business.”

Now in its third year, for 12 weeks, Season 3 of The Gleaner’s health and fitness initiative, themed ‘Fit in 5’, will roll out at different locations across Jamaica, starting at 6:30 a.m., featuring free boot camp workouts, health tips, challenges to win great prizes, sampling from sponsors, among a host of other benefits.

Come this Saturday, September 28, week two of Season 3 will be hosted at the NWC Sports Complex, Mona Road, St Andrew.

Check out this Wednesday’s Health section of The Gleaner for more coverage of the exciting launch and details of Fit 4 Life’s Fit in 5.

yourhealth@gleanerjm.com