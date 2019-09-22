JN Group, IDB partner on training to improve water harvesting and efficiency

The Jamaica National Group, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has launched a 16-week training programme on rainwater harvesting and grey-water recycling.

The initiative is being to build local capacity in designing and installing a variety of water efficient measures in the housing sector.

The training programme, which was officially launched on Wednesday, September 11 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, will benefit developers, architects, engineers, practising designers and builders; as well as, implementers of rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling systems.

The training is being offered through the JN Water Project, which is being managed by the JN Foundation; and was designed to address water management issues, primarily related to climate change.

The project, which commenced in March 2017, is a four-year collaboration between the JN Foundation, JN Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Climate Investment Funds and the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, said the training initiative will seek to drive behaviour change in building practices; and encourage a new approach to how we build houses to cope with new climate realities, particularly fluctuations in water supplies due to extended periods of drought.

“It is also aimed at householders, whether we own the home or not, we are able to practice certain conservation measures at our places of abode; and the overall combination of those actions, help to promote a better response to climate change which we are now facing,” she said.

Therese Turner-Jones, general manager and the country representative in Jamaica for the IDB, said that it was commendable that the private sector was being engaged in this way through the training initiative.

“Bringing developers together on this particular issue; and having JN and the IDB as partners on this project is significant, because we are moving beyond the theory of why we need to be doing this,” she said.

Robert Stephens, consultant on the Water Project, said that the objectives of the training for participants are to: have an appreciation for rain water harvesting and grey water recycling; identify its characteristics and the mistakes that can be made; as well as, how to avoid these mistakes in building out the systems.

He said that they will be taught how to design and implement rainwater harvesting systems, in addition to costing the systems. The training programme will also examine the components of rainwater harvesting systems; the different water saving devices which can be implemented by home owners, to save water; and factors that affect water quality; as well as, water standards.

The course will be delivered weekly, via face to face sessions, and online. The class sessions will be held from September to December.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.