Phillips, Bunting ‘united’ at party conference

Following a church service last week Sunday to signal unity to Comrades, Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting on Sunday shared the platform at the People’s National Party annual conference today in a show of unity.

Bunting challenged Phillips for the presidency of the party but lost by 76 votes when the dust settled on September 7.

Minutes after he commenced his speech at a packed National Arena, Phillips said the party had a challenging year, but has emerged stronger for it.

“In the last few months, the Comrades have proven again that the party’s internal democracy is alive and strong,” Phillips, 69, said.

“I will be president for all the party, not just for some, and I will operate with bias towards none, and justice for all,” he stated.

“Comrade Peter Bunting led an intense and spirited challenge. I give him my respect and I salute him,” Phillips said as he asked his former challenger to join him at the podium.

They shook hands and stood together before Phillips indicated that the two met after the election.

“I have listened to the issues raised in the campaign, and we are taking all positive ideas on board to build a stronger People’s National Party.”

“He and I, indeed all the officers, all the members of the executive in all the regions and the constituencies, have much to do to build the party and to rescue the country,” Phillips said.