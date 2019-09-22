PNP 81st confab gets under way at National Arena

At 11a.m., the People’s National Party (PNP) anthem was blaring through the speakers, signalling a start to the 81-year-old party’s annual conference inside the National Arena.

Party Chairman Fitz Jackson’s voice was then heard telling the comrades gathered inside that they would kick things off with praise and worship.

At this time, lines to enter the arena were being filled by party supporters streaming in.

Pastor Kevin Blake, who gave the opening prayer, said: “I don’t think god will have a problem, I should be in church but I am here doing the same thing.”

Following his opening prayer, Sandra Brooks was called to the stage to minister in song.

“Did you stop to pray this morning,” Brooks asked the gathering before she began to sing.

Brooks, during her address, told the gathering that they should worship together and foster unity inside the party.

“A house that is divided cannot stand,” she said.

By this time, buses were streaming into the parking areas filled with flag waving comrades.

There were loud cheers at 11:31 a.m. when PNP Vice President Damion Crawford and a large group entered the grounds of the arena.

Crawford paused to greet supporters then made his way inside the already lively area.

Following the opening session, the PNP, led by the party chairman went straight into the address from the party’s overseas affiliates.

