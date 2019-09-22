Single mother battling kidney failure fears leaving her son

It is certainly not something she eagerly awaits, but she knows of the possibilities with her life-threatening ailment.

The thought of death scares her, not because it is a road every mortal life may travel, but because it means she may leave her son before he is even able to properly care for himself.

Camaula Cameron was diagnosed with diabetes 16 years ago and as a result, her kidneys began malfunctioning.

“It was in 2012 that I started having the kidney problems as a result of the diabetes. I was told I have stage five kidney failure, and the best thing for me right now is to get the kidney transplant because both kidneys have gone bad.”

Cameron, who started dialysis recently, said she is required to do it twice per week, which comes at a cost of $24,000 each week.

“I have to do this until I get a donor, or hopefully, until my kidneys start working again. I know they say after stage five, there is no coming back, but I have heard doctors and nurses say that there are patients that they know of that regained their kidney function and stopped dialysis treatment. It could be a miracle.”

The 36-year-old, who has an eight-year-old son and who lost a daughter who only lived three weeks due to complications she suffered as a result of Cameron’s ill-health, said she doesn’t want to die, leaving her son to battle on his own.

“I have set up a shop to sustain my family and myself, but because its in the rural area, it’s not turning over much. It is literally hand to mouth, but we are still grateful. My family helps when they can, but really, there is very little that they can do. My son’s father is a deadbeat, and so I have to ensure that all his needs are taken care of. My greatest fear is dying and leaving him before he passes the worst. I want to see my son go to high school, college, graduate, and step into his own as a man.”

Cameron said she set up a Gofundme page and was able to raise US$400, and that is how she was able to do some dialysis treatments.

“The doctors have told me that I need to ensure I do the two treatments per week, but I have missed treatments, and I fear missing more treatments because I simply cannot afford it. I have changed my lifestyle, and now I am just hoping I am not too late.”

Cameron said she knows it is a stretch, but her greatest wish is to get a donor.

“If I can get someone to donate a kidney, I would be so grateful. If not, I really would appreciate any financial assistance towards improving my life, which will automatically improve my son’s life. Any help would be appreciated. I can’t afford to get worse, and so I am appealing to those who can help.”

To assist Camaula Cameron call (876) 375-5941 or send donations to

National Commercial Bank

Chapleton Branch

AC #574151678

Gofundme

https://www.gofundme.com/f/camaula-health-care-fund?sharetype=teams&memb...

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com