Bird hunting season now closed

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is advising that the bird hunting season is now closed and hunters should submit their shooting report.

The season opened on Saturday, August 17 and closed on Sunday, September 22.

Reports should be submitted by December 31, 2019.

Failure to meet the deadline will incur a $5,000 late fee.

