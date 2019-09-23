Mon | Sep 23, 2019

Bird hunting season now closed

Published:Monday | September 23, 2019 | 10:22 AM
The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is advising that the bird hunting season is now closed and hunters should submit their shooting report.

The season opened on Saturday, August 17  and closed on Sunday, September 22.

Reports should be submitted by December 31, 2019.

Failure to meet the deadline will incur a $5,000 late fee.

