GG proclaims September 12 ‘Kiwanis for Disabilities Day’

In keeping with Lieutenant Governor of the Kiwanis clubs of Division 23 East Pamela Rodney White’s theme for the year October 2018 to September 2019 of ‘Championing the cause for service, growth, and persons living with disabilities’, the Kiwanis clubs of Division 23 East have been focusing on Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) through projects that have been assisting them. The Kiwanians meet to sensitise their own members on the different types of disabilities and how to deal with them, and also to give support in cash and kind. This has helped the Kiwanis division to be well poised in doing its part towards achieving the Government’s Vision 2030 of inclusiveness in all aspects for PWDs.

With the support of lieutenant governors in the other three Kiwanis divisions in Jamaica, Rodney White sought, through the Kiwanis Foundation of Jamaica, on behalf of all four divisions in the country, to have Governor General Sir Patrick Allen proclaim September 12 each year as ‘Kiwanis for Disabilities Day’. The objective is to ensure that the focus on PWDs continues and is sustained. In a proclamation provided on September 9, Sir Patrick proclaimed September 12 each years ‘Kiwanis for Disabilities Day’, encouraging all citizens of Jamaica to join Kiwanis in supporting the disability community.

On September 12, Kiwanians in Jamaica observed the day by participating projects that benefit persons living with disabilities, including:

n A donation of $100,000 to the Jamaica Society for the Blind by the Kiwanis Club of Barbican, Division 23 East.

n Presentation of five television sets to the Stimulation Plus Early Childhood Development Centre for children with disabilities on Hanover Street by the Kiwanis Club of Constant Spring, Division 23 East.

n Devotion with the children at the Tegwyn Centre of the Jamaica National Children’s Home for orphans and abandoned children, as well as children with severe mental or physical disabilities whose parents are unable to provide proper care, by the Kiwanis Club of South St Andrew, Division 23 East.

n A donation of toys, food, clothing, and other items to the Widow’s Mite Mustard Seed community, a residential care home in Murray Mount, St Ann, that caters to and provides practical guidance, shelter, and love to over 20 abandoned children with physical and mental disabilities, done jointly by the Kiwanis clubs of Brown’s Town and Moneague, Division 24.

n The donation of school supplies and the hosting of devotion with the children at the Blessed Assurance Mustard Seed Community for abandoned physically and mentally disabled kids by the Kiwanis Club of Providence, Division 25.

n The refurbishing of the play area at the West Haven Children’s Home for the Disabled in Copse, St James, by the Kiwanis Club of Montego Freeport, Division 25.