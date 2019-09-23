Kemtek extends its hand to The Bahamas

In the wake of hurricane Dorian, which has severely damaged sections of The Bahamas, leaving behind great devastation and a rising death toll, Kemtek Development and Construction Limited (Kemtek) has answered the call for help. On Friday, September 13, director Karl Tulloch presented a cheque for $2 million to the Bahamas Consulate’s honorary consul, Alveta Knight, at the Norman Manley International Airport.

This was accompanied by 200 cases of water, which were also routed to the country on the same day. This effort is one that resonates with the corporate values of Kemtek, a Jamaican company that has often risen to the call to rebuild communities and touch the lives of those within them.