Phillips to announce shadow cabinet next week

People’s National Party (PNP) president Dr Peter Phillips has indicated that by the end of next week he will announce the members of the new shadow cabinet.

Phillips admitted that he has not yet given “detailed and sustained” thought to the composition of the shadow cabinet, but indicated that he will be guided by a number of principles.

Phillips was speaking with reporters today during a press conference a day after the PNP wrapped up its 81st Annual Conference at the National Arena in St Andrew.

“I know that we want to concentrate on those who are coming into political life, not those who are leaving political life. We need to encourage the young members of parliament. That’s one of the principles that I have settled in my mind,” he disclosed.

Phillips signalled, too, that he will also be guided by performance.

“We need to really look at some of the performance that has gone on and make assessments. That is the part that I have not wrapped my head around.”

He reiterated that persons who supported Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting in the presidential election are eligible for selection “once they are willing to serve.”

Bunting resigned from the shadow cabinet following his defeat at the September 7 presidential election.

Phillips received 1,427 votes and Bunting received 1,351 votes.

So too did his campaign manager Dr Dayton Campbell and his campaign chairman Mark Golding.

Phillips had announced that his shadow cabinet would be reorganised after the party’s annual conference.

Earlier this month, Phillips said it was his intention to shake up his team of spokespersons but said that the exercise was delayed because of the presidential election.

“At a meeting of the party's National Executive Council in April this year, I had indicated that I would be reorganising the shadow cabinet after the end of the Parliamentary Sectoral Debate. The internal presidential election intervened and I considered it prudent to postpone that exercise. I now intend to undertake the Shadow Cabinet reorganisation after the conclusion of the party's annual conference on September 22,” he said.

“Until then, I have asked all shadow ministers remain in place and continue to monitor their assigned portfolio,” Phillips said.

