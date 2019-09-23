Phillips wants to set up social transformation ministry

A People’s National Party (PNP) government led by Dr Peter Phillips would create a ministry of social transformation that would be charged with addressing some of the social ills in the society, including the breakdown of the family unit.

Phillips, the PNP president, indicated today that a family life institute will be established within the ministry “for the promotion of family.

He says both entities will undertake initiatives that would encourage the public, particularly young people, to recognise the benefits of children growing up in a healthy environment.

“A healthy society, a strong society begins with a strong family, which leads to strong communities. And strong communities will lead to a strong country,” Phillips told reporters during a press conference a day after the PNP wrapped up its 81st Annual Conference at the National Arena in St Andrew.

He said the PNP is committed to dealing with these issues and would seek to combine its energies with the church and other citizens groups to address them.

