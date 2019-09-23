St James police seeking man who fired shots at cop

Detectives assigned to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch in the St James have listed a man as a Person of Interest.

He is 24-year-old Travis Malcolm, otherwise called ‘Tipa’, of Port Bella, Montego Bay, St James.

The police say Malcolm is a person of interest in connection with the shooting with intent of a cop.

Travis Malcolm is being asked to turn himself in to the Montego Bay Police by midday today.

Additionally, anyone who may be able to help the Police to locate him is being asked to contact the investigators at 876-979-8452-3, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

