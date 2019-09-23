Steve Lyston | Building without God

Apostle Steve Lyston

The global focus today is on building. Some focus on building the economy, some focus on building walls and other infrastructure and some are tearing down and rebuilding the very thing God already gave us to be a blessing to us. They are building everything up except people. In the process of building, man has destroyed lakes, ponds, water sources. Man is no longer building by man’s prescribed order and you must build for the future – you cannot be short-sighted. We have to think about the next generation when building.

God Tests The Building

When building, you must know the times and seasons you are in so you can build and adjust building strategies accordingly. Most importantly, you must remember that you cannot build without God and expect it to withstand His tests. Building without God will bring ultimate failure and chaos. For example, we have heard of the Titanic and where it was said that the Titanic was unsinkable based on its state-of-the-art design. In fact, a statement was made at it’s launch and it was said “Not even God himself could sink this ship." (– Employee of the White Star Line, at the launch of the Titanic, May 31, 1911)

Furthermore, when The Berlin Wall was built in 1961 to separate East and West Germany, and the Soviets and East German government said it was to keep capitalism out. But that statement begs the question, capitalism is a belief system so it is fostered in the mind and the actions follow. How then can a wall be built in a nation to address an issue that starts in the mind? Ultimately the wall was demolished by the people in 1989.

Churches attempting to establish or adjust doctrines to control the people, must remember what the Word of God says; “But He answered and said, “Every plant which My heavenly Father has not planted will be uprooted.” (Matthew 15:13)

Nebuchadnezzar, in Daniel 4:30 said “The king spoke, saying, “Is not this great Babylon, that I have built for a royal dwelling by my mighty power and for the honour of my majesty?”Immediately thereafter, he was humbled publicly.

Building With The Right Motives

Many leaders and businessmen/businesswomen globally have been building while excluding God, the things of God and the principles of God. Some are no longer building with truth nor right motives. They build without mercy, compassion or sound doctrine. The 'building' of every builder, whether spiritual or secular, will be tested by God’s plumb line. A plumb line is a weight suspended from a string used as a vertical reference line to ensure a structure is centred. It has a lot to do with righteousness that is living in right relationship with God and neighbour.

Climate Change and Building

Any builder who goes beyond the building permit God gives them will suffer loss. For many today, climate change is a hot topic, but many don’t know that climate change is a test to see whether you are a wise or foolish builder. (Matthew 7: 24-27; 1 Corinthians 3). Wind, rain, flood and fire – which are part of climate change – test to see with what material a person has built.

There are many building under the guise of economic development which is causing great suffering of and injustice upon the poor. Some are passing laws which come up against God’s spiritual laws. Communications systems and digital platforms are violating the rights of individuals. Environmental destruction is taking place for the sake of greed and selfishness. Man is defiling the same earth which is his home.

In Genesis, the Lord instructs us to be good stewards of the earth. The oceans are contaminated, the seafood at high risk and the reefs are being eroded. When that happens, the earth will begin the process of cleansing and detoxing itself, so-to-speak, as was put within it to do by its Creator – God.

Re-evaluate Our Position

Unless we begin to examine ourselves and take an introspection, we are headed for destruction, and very shortly banks, insurance companies, trade unions will be a thing of the past; and the landscape of the political arena will change permanently.