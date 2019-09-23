Virgin Atlantic to repatriate Thomas Cook passengers, staff in Jamaica

Passengers and staff of British tour company Thomas Cook are to be repatriated to the United Kingdom by Virgin Atlantic.

Virgin says it’s also flying home persons now in Cuba and the United States.

Thomas Cook’s business collapsed in the middle of the night Sunday, immediately halting almost all its flights and hotel services and laying off its employees.

Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority announced that the firm’s four airlines will be grounded and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries — including 9,000 in the U.K. — will lose their jobs.

"For Thomas Cook customers currently in LA, San Fran, Las Vegas or New York, we have set up a dedicated toll free help line. If calling from the USA, please dial +1 888 747 7477," Virgin Atlantic tweeted.



Thomas Cook customers overseas in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco or New York can call us on 0344 742 4384 for return travel arrangements on Virgin Atlantic.

⁣

"Travel home from other destinations should be arranged via the CAA: http://thomascook.caa.co.uk"

“Our Customer Centre is currently experiencing very high call volumes. Sorry for any inconvenience,” the airline also said.

The aviation authority has indicated that it and the British government are now working together to do everything they can to support passengers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook between September 23 and October 6.

It explained that depending on the location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines.

“If you are currently abroad and your flight was with Thomas Cook we are providing new flights to return you to the UK. These repatriation flights will only be operating for the next two weeks (until October 6, 2019). After this date, you will have to make your own travel arrangements. From a small number of locations, passengers will have to book their own return flights,” the authority said.

