Blockage, landslides and flooded roads in St Catherine - NWA

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that heavy rainfall over the past 72 hours has resulted in blockage, landslides and flooding along several roadways in St Catherine.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while traversing the parish as the rains continue.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw says that sections of the Bog Walk Gorge and the Natural Bridge to Troja roadway are now affected by minor landslides.

Several corridors are also blocked as a result of flooding caused by blocked critical drains.

These include the Spanish Town to Bamboo roadway, in the vicinity of Johnson Pen and St John’s Primary, the Naggo Head to Dawkins roadway, in the vicinity of Christian Pen, and Municipal Boulevard in the vicinity of Grange Lane, which are inundated.

Shaw says that the Mandela Highway, in the vicinity of the Caymanas traffic signal, and the eastbound corridor of the Twickenham Park to Ferry roadway, in the vicinity of White Marl, have also been reduced to single lane due to flooding.

Motorists should exercise caution while using the Bartons to Ginger Ridge, Old Harbour Bay to Bartons, Dunbeholden and Spanish Town to Port Henderson roadways which are all affected by flooding in sections and washed down silt.

Meanwhile, over in St Andrew, on the Stony Hill to Parks Road corridor, between Sherbourne Heights and Guava Gap, there is the danger of falling boulders while the Stony Hill to Toms River roadway that was blocked by landslides earlier today have been cleared.

Motorists should still be cautious while using the corridor as the hillsides are wet and there is still the danger of debris falling onto the roadway.

Shaw says the NWA is mobilising work crews and equipment to have these roadways fully cleared at the earliest possible time.

In the meantime, he is advising motorists to proceed with caution along the affected roadways.

