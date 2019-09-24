Hanover MC on collision course with Airports Authority over Negril fire station

Western Bureau:

The Airports Authority of Jamaica and the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) are seemingly on a collision course in regards to plans to upgrade the fire station at the Negril Aerodrome in the western end of the parish.

The facility, which is slated to accommodate fire personnel at the aerodrome, was originally built out of wood, but was demolished as part of overall efforts to modernise the aerodrome.

Plans for the construction of the replacement structure, which entailed the use of more durable material, were approved by the HMC. However, after construction began, work was stopped for an extensive period.

The work recently resumed without the HMC being notified, which is a breach of the corporation’s building regulations, which stipulates that if work on any approved development plan project is halted or fail to begin within six months, an extension of time permit must be sought from the municipal corporation before the work resumes or starts, depending on the circumstances.

“The developers need to write to the HMC to seek an extension of time to build. Otherwise, a penalty can be levied and/or a stop order can be served on the project,” an officer of the HMC told The Gleaner.

At a recent Physical Planning and Environment Committee meeting of the HMC, the chief engineering officer was mandated to do an inspection at the aerodrome to ascertain if work was taking place there.

When contacted, Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who chairs the HMC, explained that there are major plans in place for the total growth of the Negril area and, as such, keen attention will have to be paid to all developments in that area.

“The new Negril plans, if approved by Cabinet, will see some alterations in the building codes and building height for that area, so we will have to monitor closely all planned construction in that area,” said Samuels.

editorial@gleanerjm.com