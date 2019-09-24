JUST IN: Two JUTC employees killed hours apart...commuters stranded as their colleagues protest

Two bus drivers employed to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) were shot and killed in separate incidents in the Corporate Area between last night and early this morning.

The Gleaner understands that as a result of the killings, JUTC bus operators withdrew their services this morning leaving hundreds of commuters stranded across the Kingston metropolitan area.

According to reports, one of the drivers was shot and killed in the Rockfort area, in east Kingston last night.

The other driver was reportedly shot and killed on Oxford Road, in St Andrew.

JUTC’s Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms confirmed the deaths of two employees and the protest by their colleagues.

“Yes, there is in fact a strike action. The details are very sketchy at this time. It may have to do with the double deaths. Two of our colleagues, one last night and the other sometime this morning,” he told The Gleaner.

Transport Minister has indicated that he will meet with executives of the state-owned bus company later today.

Meanwhile a video is being circulated of a man believed to be a taxi operator being rushed to hospital after he was reportedly injured along Washington Boulevard, also in St Andrew, last evening.

In the video recording, there are allegations that a JUTC driver may have been involved in the incident that caused the injuries.

Thoms acknowledged that he was aware of the injury to the taxi operator, but did not provide any details relating to that incident.

More details to come.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.