JUTC employee accused of killing taxi driver in custody

The St Andrew South Police are appealing to witnesses who may have information regarding the stabbing death of a taxi operator last night to come forward.

A knife was reportedly used to injure the taxi operator during an altercation along Washington Boulevard, St Andrew.

The police say the man suspected of committing the act, who they say is an employee of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, is in custody.

He is undergoing questioning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information who can assist them to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.