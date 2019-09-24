JUTC to resume full service this afternoon

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says it expects to resume full service by 5 o’clock this afternoon, in time for peak commuter traffic.

Additionally, the JUTC says the police will enhance their presence on selective routes.

The state-owned bus company says the measures were among those agreed at a meeting involving stakeholders in the transportation sector this morning.

The meeting was called after JUTC drivers withdrew their services over fear following the shooting death of one of their colleagues last night along Oxford Road in St Andrew.

That attack came hours after the stabbing death of a taxi driver by a man employed by the JUTC along Washington Boulevard, St Andrew.

There has since been heightened tension among some public passenger operators and JUTC employees.

Full JUTC Statement

The management of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) held an emergency meeting with various stakeholders this morning, following two tragic incidents which have left a JUTC driver and a taxi operator dead.

Several stakeholders were present including the Police High Command, union representatives, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, the Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators and Ministry of Transport officials.

It was a frank and candid meeting and those present ventilated issues of concern to them.

The following was agreed:

- We have been assured by the police of enhanced presence on selective routes.

- JUTC Operations Department will be rolling out buses on a phased basis, but we hope to have full resumption of service by peak i.e by 5pm this afternoon.

- We will be reaching out to the families of both deceased.

We reiterate that the safety of our drivers and commuters is our paramount concern and in that regard we have been reassured by the police that they will be out in their numbers.

We thank our commuters for their patience and understanding and regret the inconvenience caused this morning. We also wish to express our appreciation to our drivers, who remain dedicated in their call of duty in this most difficult time.

