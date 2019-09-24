One killed, three injured following crash in St James

Nineteen-year-old Shane Dixon of Cascade district in Hanover died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on the Unity Hall main road in St James today.

Three other persons were also injured in the incident.

The Anchovy Police report that about 2:35 a.m., the driver of a Toyota Isis motorcar who was travelling from Montego Bay, St James towards Hanover allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then overturned.

The police were summoned and four persons were taken to the hospital.

Dixon, a passenger, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was admitted in serious condition while the other two passengers were admitted for treatment.

