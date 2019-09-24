Police identify JUTC driver killed in gun attack

The police have identified the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) driver who was killed in a gun attack on Oxford Road, St Andrew last night.

He is 34-year-old Mikkel Donaldson, otherwise called ‘Biggs’, of Bull Bay in the parish.

According to the Half Way Tree Police, about 10:24 p.m., Donaldson was dispatched to Oxford Road where it was reported that a JUTC bus had developed mechanical problems.

It is alleged that while he waited at the location he was pounced upon and shot several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-2551, Crime Stop at 311 or the Police 119 emergency number.

