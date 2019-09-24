Prospect College students get iPads from school benefactors

Twelve new students at Prospect College recently received iPads from the school’s benefactors, Peter Green, Alexander Green, and Andrew Green, to fall in line with other students and staff members who had previously received theirs.

The news comes as the school once again celebrates the success of its grade-10 students in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, for which results were released in August.

“The 12 new students have received their iPads, so all students have now received iPads. Teachers were also provided with iPads as well, so both teachers and students use iPads as part of the teaching- and-learning process,” principal, Gregory Wint told The Gleaner on Monday.

Appreciative

“They appreciate the iPads a lot and are very excited because they use it to further their research and assist with their SBAs (school-based assessments). They’re extremely excited. It has boosted the morale of the student population,” Wint added.

A total of 34 students are on roll at Prospect College, which has a staff complement of nine teachers. And with the release of CSEC results in August, the school has reason to celebrate as five grade-10 students were successful in seven subjects, two of them getting five distinctions each. Both Ahkeim Campbell and Sashin Shim were successful in English language, principles of accounts, principles of business, integrated science, information technology, mathematics, and social studies, the first five being with distinction.

Cavon Wilson, Fabian Gooden, and Nicholas Holt were also successful in seven subjects.

“They did very well, and we’re very proud of them,” Wint stated.

Meanwhile, Khalil Kelly, who was recognised by CSEC as the top Jamaican student in integrated science last year, and who graduated earlier this year, once again did well by scoring a Level Five distinction in the Royal School of Music examination.

He was duly recognised by the Associated Board of the Royal School of Music for his achievement.