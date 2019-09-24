Schools closed early due to service withdrawal by JUTC drivers

The Ministry of Education says it is concerned about the withdrawal of service by employees of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company and the impact this is having on the ability of students and teachers to commute to and from schools.

In light of the general disruption of service and uncertainty in the public transportation system, the Ministry says it has advised school administrators to dismiss classes early today.

It also advised students to get home as safely as possible.

School administrators are also being encouraged to assess the situation and determine if affected schools can be opened tomorrow.

The Ministry says it is assessing the situation and will provide an update as quickly as possible.

