St Ann celebrates Miss Lou

St Ann on Friday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of Louise Bennett-Coverley, popularly called ‘Miss Lou’, with a tribute at the St Ann Parish Library.

Poems and songs by Miss Lou, stories, dance, and ring games were all on the agenda, much to the delight of the audience that packed the adult section of the library.

“Seeing that it’s Miss Lou’s 100th birthday, we targeted 100 persons, and we actually got 115 coming out to join the celebrations,” senior librarian Opal Scott said. “The turnout was tremendous, and everyone had an awesome time,” she added.

The reigning Miss St Ann Festival Queen, Chantel Bryan, was at the event, adding flavour to the proceeding by performing several of Miss Lou’s poems and taking photos with some of the delighted students.

As part of the celebration, an exhibition on the life and work of Miss Lou is currently on at the library.

The event, staged in collaboration with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, drew students from schools such as Priory Primary and Infant, Brown’s Town Primary, St Ann’s Bay Primary, Columbus Prep, Steps Academy, Mico Care Learning Centre, and Touch of Love Nursery and Learning Centre.