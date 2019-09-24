St Ann man charged with murder, wounding with intent

One man has been charged for the murder of 33-year-old Kenroy Brown, otherwise called ‘Kiddy’, a craft vendor of Rack, Trelawny and the injuring of another man more than three years ago.

Forty-seven-year-old Fabian Colley of Cyrus Road, Lodge in St Ann is charged with murder and wounding with intent.

Colley is to appear before the Falmouth Parish Court on Friday, September 27.

The police had reported that on June 03, 2016 a group of men were at a bar when two gunmen guns opened fire.

Brown and another man were shot and injured.

They were taken to hospital where Brown succumbed to his injuries.

